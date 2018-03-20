“Outdoors with John” Benefit

Our show host John Hackett from “Outdoors with John” heard on KSCJ Saturday mornings at 7am was diagnosed with Burkitts Lymphoma in December.

Burkitts Lymphoma is a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. This is an aggressive form that will require treatment for many months. As we are sure you are aware of, cancer treatment is very costly. Our hope is to take care of some of the financial burden during his treatment. Treatments started in November and are scheduled to take place into at least June, with much recovery time after. On Sunday, March 25th a pancake breakfast will be held at Kingsley High School from 8am to 1pm with a silent auction and raffles to take place at the event.

Free will donations will be accepted at the pancake breakfast or there has been a bank account set up at United Bank of Iowa with locations in Moville, Kingsley, and Pierson c/o John Hackett Benefit Account.

Thank you for your support of John. We hope to have him back on the air here on KSCJ very soon!