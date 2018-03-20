LEE TO RUN FOR WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS SEAT

A former member of the Sioux City School Board has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Flora Lee will run as the Democratic candidate for the District 2 seat currently held by Jeremy Taylor.

Lee says she’s running because Woodbury County needs to return the focus to the needs of our citizens:

OC……..public safety. :21

Lee served on the Sioux City School board for 12 years and if elected, would be the first woman to serve on the county board since Jackie Smith:

OC…impacting our citizens. ;24

Lee says she would also work to build the necessary collaborations at local, county and state levels to resolve existing problems.

She is also stepping down as President of the local NAACP chapter in order to run for the supervisor’s position.

Ike Rayford will take over that role with the NAACP.