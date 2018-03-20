KRIST WILL RUN FOR GOVERNOR AS DEMOCRAT ON NEBRASKA PRIMARY BALLOT

Nebraska State Senator Bob Krist will appear on the Democratic gubernatorial primary ballot after a ruling from the Nebraska Supreme Court.

The court upheld a decision from Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale, who rejected an attempt by another Democratic candidate to disqualify Krist.

Democrat Tyler Davis challenged Krist’s ability to appear on the ballot because of his recent switch from registered nonpartisan to Democrat.

A state law says party changes must be done the first Friday in December of the previous year.

Gale ruled that Krist’s change in February was a declaration of political party, not a switch from one party to another.

Krist says in a statement that the decision sets up one of the most competitive governor’s races in state history.