IOWA BOTTLE BILL CONTINUES FOR ANOTHER YEAR

It appears Iowa’s 40-year-old “bottle deposit bill” will remain intact for another year.

There was a hearing Tuesday morning on a House bill that would have repealed the law, but Republican Representative Guy Vander Linden of Oskaloosa made it clear the bill was going nowhere.

Consumers pay a nickel deposit on bottles and cans of beer, soft drinks and wine and they can get the deposits back by returning the empties.

Grocery stores object to being forced to redeem the cans and bottles, arguing the empties are filthy and pose a health hazard.

A bill to repeal the state’s bottle deposit law and expand recycling programs across the state is still pending in the Iowa Senate.

Radio Iowa