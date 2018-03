A new group of displays of local historic landmarks, people, and events are now on being showcased at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Curator Matt Anderson says it’s time for the 27th annual 4th grade history projects exhibit:

But only a portion of those 1300 plus projects are chosen for display at the museum:

The exhibit will be on display through May 12th when students will be honored at a reception and awards ceremony.