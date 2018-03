POLICY IDENTIFY MAN INVOLVED IN WESTSIDE STANDOFF

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN INVOLVED IN A BRIEF STANDOFF SATURDAY AFTERNOON ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE.

POLICE SAY 58 YEAR OLD ROBBY RUSK IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED.

DETECTIVE NICK THOMPSON SAYS OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO 1906 HELMER STREET AROUND 11AM SATURDAY ON A CHECK WELFARE CALL:

THOMPSON SAYS RUSK FIRED A DOZEN OR MORE ROUNDS INSIDE HIS HOME, BUT DID NOT SHOOT AT ANYONE OR ANYTHING OUTSIDE THE RESIDENCE.

WHEN OFFICERS ENTERED THE HOME THEY FOUND RUSK UNRESPONSIVE ON THE FLOOR WITH NO PHYSICAL INJURY.

HE WAS TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER BUT DETAILS OF HIS CONDITION ARE NOT BEING RELEASED.