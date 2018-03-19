CITY COUNCIL APPROVES WARRIOR HOTEL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

The Sioux City Council has approved a development agreement to restore the old Warrior Hotel at 6th and Nebraska Streets in the downtown area.

Local businessman Lew Weinberg, along with St. Louis-based developer Restoration St. Louis, plan to turn the former Warrior Hotel and Davidson buildings into a Marriott brand hotel:

OC………things such as that. :24

Weinberg plans to restore the 88 year old Warrior and the 105 year old Davidson Building into a 146 room boutique hotel with 22 luxury apartments and additional commercial and retail space.

The financial package would include a partially forgivable $5 million loan, a portion of the city’s share of hotel-motel taxes generated by the facility, property tax incentives, and reduced rates for city ramp parking.

The project is targeted for an early 2020 completion date.