Home Local News BOULTON HOPES TO IMPROVE FUNDING FOR SCHOOL WORKFORCE PROGRAMS

Woody Gottburg
Democratic State Senator Nate Boulton says he wants to protect and enhance workforce training programs at Iowa’s community colleges and high schools.

Boulton is running for governor and spoke at a forum last Friday at Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City:

OC………smooth transition. :18

Boulton is concerned about funding levels for community colleges and says he hopes the state will provide necessary money for their programs:

OC…….absorb those cuts. ;12

The state senator says the legislature is already making dramatic cuts to education due to the Republican budget crisis:

OC…..have these problems. :18

Boulton has visited all 99 Iowa counties in his campaign for governor.

