ONE PERSON HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING WESTSIDE STANDOFF

AN ARMED STANDOFF SATURDAY ON SIOUX CITY’S WEST SIDE ENDED WITH ONE PERSON BEING TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO 1906 HELMER STREET AROUND 11AM SATURDAY ON A CHECK WELFARE CALL:

OC….WERE IN DANGER. :13

THE SWAT TEAM AND CRISIS NEGOTIATORS WERE CALLED TO THE SCENE TO ESTABLISH CONTACT WITH THE MALE GUNMAN INSIDE THE HOME.

CHIEF MUELLER SAYS IT DID NOT APPEAR THAT THE MAN INSIDE THE HOME WAS SHOOTING AT ANYONE OR ANYTHING OUTSIDE OF THE RESIDENCE:

OC…………HARD TO SAY :18

SOME NEARBY RESIDENTS EVACUATED AND OTHERS STAYED IN THEIR HOMES.

AFTER 90 MINUTES THE CHIEF SAYS THEY LOST CONTACT WITH THE INDIVIDUAL AND POLICE DEPLOYED AN AERIAL DRONE WHICH DETECTED NO MOVEMENT INSIDE.

A FLASHBANG DEVICE WAS USED WHICH ALSO GOT NO RESPONSE SO SWAT OFFICERS THEN ENTERED THE HOME:

OC…DID HAVE A PULSE. :11

OFFICERS PROVIDED MEDICAL AID TO THE PERSON INSIDE, AND HE WAS TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER.

HIS NAME AND CONDITION HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

NO ONE ELSE WAS INJURED IN THE INCIDENT.

Photos by George Lindblade & Woody Gottburg