HALL TO SEEK 5TH TERM IN IOWA HOUSE

State Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City will seek re-election to District 13 in the Iowa House, which includes northern and eastern portions of Sioux City and Woodbury County.

Hall is completing his 4th term serving in Des Moines this spring:

Hall is the ranking Democrat on the Appropriations committee and also serves on the Commerce and Agriculture committees:

Hall plans to campaign and work on the issue of poverty during the coming election:

Hall was born and raised in Sioux City, and graduated from Grinnell College.

He currently works at Western Iowa Tech Community College as the Grants Coordinator.