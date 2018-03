Sioux City’s annual Spring Collections Craft Fair takes place at the Sioux City Convention Center this weekend.

Spokesman Enzo Carannante says there will be plenty of ideas for graduation, Easter or Mother’s Day gifts:

The Craft Fair will be open Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Admission is $6.00, good for both days. Kids 10 and under are free.