TOLERANCE WEEK ACTIVITIES ANNOUNCED

Activities for the annual Tolerance Week in Sioux City have been announced.

Spokesperson Lou Ann Lindblade says this year’s free events to remember the holocaust of World War Two and to prevent bigotry and injustice will be held April 9th through the 13th:

That event features the return of Inge Auerbacher to Sioux City, who survived a Nazi concentration camp at Terezin as a young girl:

Auerbacher will also speak at area schools and at Girls Inc.

Lindblade says there will also be several documentary films shown starting April 9th:

There will also be a screening of the PBS documentary “Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust” and a photo exhibit at the Sioux City Public Museum as well as other activities.