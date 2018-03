SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED THE NAME OF THE 40 YEAR OLD MAN KILLED IN A ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY NIGHT ALONG INTERSTATE 29.

AUTHORITIES SAY SCOTT STAHLNECKER OF SIOUX CITY DIED IN THE CRASH NEAR THE NORTHBOUND HAMILTON BOULEVARD EXIT.

INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE ALCOHOL WAS A CONTRIBUTING FACTOR IN THE CRASH.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.