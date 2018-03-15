LEVERING MURDER TRIAL CONTINUED TO JULY

A Sioux City man accused of helping to kill a Nebraska man has been given another starting date for his murder trial.

Thirty-year-old Daniel Levering has pleaded not guilty to the July 23 slaying of 36-year-old Vincent Walker, who lived in Winnebago, Nebraska.

Police say Walker was washing his car when he was confronted by three people who assaulted him.

Walker was stabbed and hit repeatedly with a baseball bat.

Walker later died at a Sioux City hospital.

The new trial date has been set for July 17th in Woodbury County District Court.

It’s the fifth time a new trial date has been set in the case.