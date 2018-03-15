ANOTHER ROUND OF I-29 CONSTRUCTION BEGINS SOON

Another round of construction on the Interstate 29 project is about to begin through the metro corridor.

The Iowa D-O-T says southbound I- 29 traffic between U.S. 77, Iowa 12, and Wesley Parkway in the Veteran’s Bridge area and Floyd Boulevard at Exit 147a will be shifted to the southbound frontage road near Wesley Parkway beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 23rd.

The work will be to reconstruct the southbound I-29 lanes and it will continue through the spring and summer with a completion date target of October 11th.

The southbound Pierce Street on-ramp and southbound Floyd Boulevard off-ramp will be closed during that construction.

Southbound I-29 traffic usually exiting at Floyd Boulevard will be asked to exit at Hamilton Boulevard and follow a signed detour.