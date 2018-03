MAN KILLED OVERNIGHT IN I-29 CRASH

A 40 YEAR OLD MAN WAS KILLED IN A ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT LAST NIGHT ALONG I-29.

AROUND 11:30, SIOUX CITY AUTHORITIES WERE CALLED TO NORTHBOUND I-29 NEAR THE HAMILTON EXIT.

OFFICERS FOUND THE MAN AND INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE ALCOHOL WAS A FACTOR IN THE CRASH.

NO ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME. THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.