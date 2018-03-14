Home Local News IOWA SENATE ELECTS NEW LEADERSHIP

Woody Gottburg
Iowa Senate Republicans have elected Sen. Jack Whitver as their new majority leader.

Whitver, who is from Ankeny, was elected Wednesday morning during a closed meeting at the state Capitol.

He replaces Bill Dix, who resigned from the leadership role and as a senator on Monday.

Sen. Charles Schneider, a West Des Moines Republican, was elected Senate president.

Schneider, who will preside over floor activity in the GOP-controlled chamber, replaces Whitver.

Republicans also chose Sen. Amy Sinclair of Allerton to serve as majority whip.

Sen. Jake Chapman of Adel will serve as assistant majority leader.

