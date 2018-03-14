IOWA SENATE ELECTS NEW LEADERSHIP

Iowa Senate Republicans have elected Sen. Jack Whitver as their new majority leader.

Whitver, who is from Ankeny, was elected Wednesday morning during a closed meeting at the state Capitol.

He replaces Bill Dix, who resigned from the leadership role and as a senator on Monday.

Sen. Charles Schneider, a West Des Moines Republican, was elected Senate president.

Schneider, who will preside over floor activity in the GOP-controlled chamber, replaces Whitver.

Republicans also chose Sen. Amy Sinclair of Allerton to serve as majority whip.

Sen. Jake Chapman of Adel will serve as assistant majority leader.