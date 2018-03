IOWA HOUSE VOTES TO KEEP TRAFFIC CAMERAS IN USE

The Iowa House has shot down an effort to ban automated traffic enforcement cameras in the state, effectively ending the effort this session.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted 55-43 Wednesday against a proposal that would have banned cameras designed to catch cars speeding or running red lights.

The House later voted in favor of adding regulations for the cameras.

The bill with added regulations goes to the GOP-majority Senate, which approved similar language last session.