HAWARDEN & SIBLEY PROJECTS RECEIVE STATE FUNDING

The Enhance Iowa Board has awarded Community Attraction and Tourism grants to projects in Hawarden and Sibley.

The Sioux County Nature Center in Hawarden had requested and received $600-thousand dollars towards their four-point two million dollar project.

The two-story nature center at Oak Grove Park will include a meeting room, office space for conservation staff, exhibit spaces and classrooms for educational programming.

The Sibley Aquatic Center had requested and received $250-thousand dollars towards their two-point-five million dollar facility.

That project includes the rehabilitation and expansion of Sibley’s existing swimming pool.

The aquatic center will feature a new splash pad and other pool improvements plus a remodel and rehabilitation of parking, the concession stand, and the bathhouse, and replacement of the existing clubhouse with a new facility to host community events.