2011 MISSOURI RIVER FLOOD CLAIMS DISALLOWED BY CORPS

Updated 9:20am 3/14/18

A federal judge has ruled to disallow Missouri River system flood damage claims in 2011 in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.

Judge Nancy Firestone ruled Tuesday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is not responsible for causing recurring flooding that damaged farms and property along the Missouri River in that year.

The judge did rule however that the Corps is liable for flooding in five of the six years that the flooding was claimed dating back to 2007, just disallowing the flood claims in 2011, which was the year the worst widespread damage occurred.

The ruling says the government must compensate farmers, landowners and business owners for the flood damage in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska for the other years, which was estimated to exceed $300 million.

More than 300 farmers, landowners and business owners argued in the lawsuit filed in 2014 in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that the Corps has altered its practices regarding the river’s water storage, release and flow management.

The suit contended the Corps unconstitutionally deprived plaintiffs of their land, essentially taking it without compensation.

AP contributed to this story