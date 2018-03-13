SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD MULLS BUDGET CUTS FOR NEXT FISCAL YEAR

Sioux City’s School Board met for three hours Monday night discussing the district’s budget for the next fiscal year.

Board President Mike Krysl says the district is facing challenges to make ends meet and has about a month to complete that process:

OC………..April 15th deadline. ;23

Public schools will receive a one per cent funding increase from the state for the next year, but expenses and wage increase requests from local bargaining units are for more than that.

Krysl says potential program or salary cuts are among the options facing the board:

OC…….or palatable. :18

Krysl says the district is trying to hold the line on expenses, but previous years of budget cuts have not left a lot of room to trim down much else.

It’s possible the nearly $4800 dollars paid to one third of district high school and middle school teachers for teaching six periods instead of five could be cut.

He says administrative salaries are also on the table for consideration:

OC……Sioux City Education Association. ;23

Several citizens also expressed their concerns at the meeting.