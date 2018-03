A Sioux City man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and child pornography charges.

23-year-old Jose Ramon Ortega-Ramirez was sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison.

Ortega-Ramirez had pleaded guilty last November 1st to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Prosecutors say he possessed pictures and videos of child pornography and more than a half pound of cocaine.