IOWA SENATE UNLIKELY TO INVESTIGATE ACTIONS BY FORMER MAJORITY LEADER

It’s unlikely Monday’s resignation of a married state senate leader caught on camera kissing a lobbyist will prompt an investigation in the Iowa Senate.

Senator Michael Breitbach, a Republican from Strawberry Point, chairs the Senate Government Oversight Committee:

Republican Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix resigned Monday after the political website “Iowa Starting Line” published images of him and a lobbyist for the Iowa League of Cities, identified as Lindsey McCune, kissing in a bar.

Senator Rick Bertrand of Sioux City is not sorry to see Dix leave the senate.

Dix removed Bertrand as chairman of the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capital Appropriations Subcommittee in 2016, and also stripped former Pierson Senator Bill Anderson of his chairmanship of the Commerce Committee at the same time:

Bertrand had previously called on Dix to step down after a jury awarded two-point-two-million dollars to Kirsten Anderson, a former aide to Senate Republicans, over a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Republican Senator Jerry Behn of Boone is chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee.

He says no complaint has been filed about the situation.

Behn says the Ethics Committee no longer has jurisdiction to sanction Dix, since Dix is no longer a senator.

It’s unclear whether Lindsey McCune remains a registered lobbyist for the League of Cities.

A spokesman for the organization has said it cannot address the question, because it’s a personnel issue.

