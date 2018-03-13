ERNST BACKS BILL TO STOP VIOLENCE IN SCHOOLS

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst attended a news conference in Washington, D-C Tuesday in support of a bill designed to stop violence in schools.

Ernst is supporting the bill proposed by Utah Senator Orrin Hatch that would authorize the U-S Justice Department to provide grants to train students, school personnel, and law enforcement to identify signs of violence and intervene to prevent people from hurting themselves or others.

OC……..tragic violence. :08

The bill also includes funding for technology and equipment to improve school security and prevent school violence.

Ernst says it is important to pass the “STOP School Violence Act” to prevent any more tragedies like the school shooting in Florida.

OC………..and growing. :15

The bill would fund development of anonymous reporting systems, and security infrastructure improvements.

It also provides funds for school threat assessment and crisis intervention teams.

Radio Iowa