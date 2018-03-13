CEDAR COUNTY ATTORNEY REQUESTS GRAND JURY IN YANKTON WOMAN’S DEATH

The Cedar County Attorney has filed a request to convene a grand jury in that Nebraska county in the death of a Yankton, South Dakota woman last June.

County Attorney Ed Matney filed the request Monday in the death of 21-year-old Jessi Anderson.

Anderson died last June 29th when she was thrown from an all terrain vehicle in Cedar County.

A release last summer from the Cedar County Sheriff stated Anderson was on a four-wheel A-T-V which failed to maneuver a T-intersection at 897th Road and 560th Avenue.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.