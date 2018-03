BERTRAND CONFIRMS HE WILL NOT SEEK 3RD TERM IN IOWA SENATE

STATE SENATOR RICK BERTRAND OF SIOUX CITY HAS CONFIRMED HE IS NOT GOING TO RUN FOR A THIRD TERM IN THE IOWA SENATE:

BERTRAND, WHO IS A LOCAL DEVELOPER, SAYS THAT DOESN’T MEAN HE WON’T RUN AGAIN FOR A DIFFERENT POLITICAL OFFICE IN THE FUTURE:

BERTRAND MADE HIS COMMENTS ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE”.