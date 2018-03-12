SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT TO UNDERGO PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT

A team of police officials from around the country will be coming to Sioux City later this month to assess the performance of the local police department.

Lt. Pat McCann says it’s time for the department to renew its standing with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, better known as CALEA:

OC……..an onsite visit. :16

The inspectors, from Ohio and Texas, will arrive March 26th to begin their work:

OC………our reaccreditation. ;21

McCann says public input is an important part of that process:

OC……….public museum. :15

For those who are unable to attend, you may provide comments by phone the day of the meeting by calling 279-6112 from 1pm until 3pm on March 26th.