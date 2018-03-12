SENATOR ROUNDS PUTS ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS ON NOTICE OVER FLOOD CONCERNS

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says he wants answers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Rounds says he is concerned with the reports of above normal snow pack in the upper reaches of the Missouri River basin:

OC…..that I chair. ;21

Rounds says he wants to hear from Corps leadership on what they are doing to actively monitor the potential run off :

OC……..of normal up there. ;19

Rounds says the Corps was directed after the flood of 2011 to come up with a real time system to monitor snow and run off on the plains:

He doesn’t agree with the Corps of Engineers claim that Congress has failed to appropriate any funding for the monitoring system.

OC………..of doing it. ;19

Senator Rounds says he will continue to draw attention to the Corps’ activity and will not let up on the issue.

The flood of 2011 caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to homes and infrastructure along the Missouri River in South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.

Thanks to Jerry Oster WNAX