INVESTIGATION OF FATAL INGLESIDE APARTMENT FIRE CONTINUES

A 16 YEAR OLD BOY INJURED IN AN APARTMENT BUILDING FIRE EARLY SUNDAY HAS DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

AUTHORITIES SAY MISAEL GONZALEZ VELASQUEZ DIED AT THE ST. ELIZABETH BURN CENTER IN LINCOLN.

VELASQUEZ WAS INJURED IN THE FIRE AT 2008 INGLESIDE AROUND 3:40 A.M SUNDAY.

CITY FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH SAYS THE UPSTAIRS APARTMENT WAS IN FLAMES WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED.

A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE DETERMINED THE FIRE WAS ACCIDENTAL AND NO FOUL PLAY IS SUSPECTED.

AESOPH SAYS THERE WAS A SMOKE DETECTOR IN THE APARTMENT, BUT NOT IN A LOCATION TO BE EFFECTIVE:

AESOPH SAYS THE SPECIFIC CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

THIRTEEN RESIDENTS WERE DISPLACED BY THE FIRE AND THE BUILDING HAS BEEN RED TAGGED.

PHOTO BY GEORGE LINDBLADE