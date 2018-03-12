OVER 20 PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES IN LE MARS

Over twenty people are facing drug charges in Plymouth County after an ongoing investigation by the Le Mars Police Drug Task Force.

Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says the investigation has been underway since the fall of 2017.

Most of the charges involve marijuana delivery, some of the counts involve delivery of methamphetamine.

Eleven adults and six juveniles were among those arrested

The six juveniles were released to their parents after being cited into juvenile court on the marijuana delivery charge.

Four other adults were arrested on marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession charges.

Le Mars Police say the investigation is continuing and more arrests are anticipated.

The Plymouth county Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.