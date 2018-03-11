MORNINGSIDE WOMEN ELIMINATED FROM NAIA BASKETBALL TOURNEY

Saint Xavier of Illinois defeated Morningside in the last game of the second round in the 2018 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship 84-71.

The Cougars started out the game on fire, starting with an 8-0 in the first minute and a half.

Nine different players scored for the Mustangs in the first half, but they struggled from the field, only shooting 28 percent and trailed 43-31 going into the second half.

Opening the third with a 12-0 run, Saint Xavier pulled ahead by 24 before the Mustangs scored their first bucket of the second half.

The Mustangs would not quit, pulling within 8 in the 4th quarter with under five minutes to play, but the Cougars pulled away to finish the game winning by 13.

Photo courtesy NAIA