INGLESIDE FIRE INJURES ONE, DISPLACES 13 PEOPLE

A FIRE AT AN APARTMENT BUILDING EARLY SUNDAY RESULTED IN CRITICAL INJURIES TO ONE PERSON AND SENT 13 PEOPLE INTO THE COLD.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE CALLED TO 2008 INGLESIDE AROUND 3:40 A.M WHERE THEY FOUND AN UPSTAIRS APARTMENT IN FLAMES.

A 16-YEAR-OLD MALE VICTIM WAS FOUND IN THE APARTMENT AND EXTRICATED BY FIREFIGHTERS.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE VICTIM SUFFERED SEVERE BURNS AND SMOKE INHALATION AND WAS RESUSCITATED TWICE.

HE WAS TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER AND LATER FLOWN TO THE ST. ELIZABETH BURN CENTER IN LINCOLN.

THE VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE DETERMINED THE FIRE WAS ACCIDENTAL AND NO FOUL PLAY IS SUSPECTED.

THE BUILDING WAS RED TAGGED AND THE 13 DISPLACED RESIDENTS ARE BEING ASSISTED BY THE RED CROSS.

THE SPECIFIC CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

