X’S SIGN TWO VETERAN PITCHERS

The Sioux City Explorers are bringing back two well known pitchers to X’s fans.

The team has signed RHP Geoff Broussard and re-signed RHP Keith Picht to 2018 American Association contracts.

Broussard signed with the Explorers in 2014, and was a key part of the X’s bullpen that season going 8-1 with a 3.26 ERA in 41 games.

For his performance, Broussard had his contract purchased by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim prior to the 2015 season.

Picht appeared in 34 games for the Explorers last season with the majority coming out of the bullpen, with 6 starts mixed in.

He threw 78.2 innings for the X’s, surrendering only 75 hits while accumulating 66 strikeouts and holding a 3.89 ERA.

The 2018 season will mark Broussard’s 7th season in professional baseball and Picht’s 6th season in professional baseball.

The X’s now have 14 players (10 pitchers, 4 position players) signed to 2018 contracts.

The Explorers begin their 2018 campaign on the road visiting the Lincoln Saltdogs on May 17th.

The X’s 2018 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 25th at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park versus the Cleburne Railroaders in a 7:05pm contest.