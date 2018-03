The hometown Morningside Mustangs took control of the reigns in the second quarter and never looked back against Rio Grande (Ohio) in the 2018 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship opening round Thursday night.

Senior guard Madison Braun led the way for Morningside with a total of 27 points in the 97-69 win.

Morningside is making their 16th tournament appearance all-time and have now accumulated a record of 36-12.

During that time, the Mustangs have won four national championships.