KACENA ANNOUNCES RUN FOR 2ND TERM IN IOWA HOUSE

Democratic State Representative Tim Kacena of Sioux City is seeking re-election to the Iowa House.

Kacena is a retired Sioux City firefighter and US Army veteran who was first elected to the District 14 seat two years ago.

The district covers the western and northern parts of Sioux City.

Kacena is the Ranking Member of the Administration & Rules Committee and also serves on Commerce, Labor, Public Safety, Veterans Affairs, and the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee.

He retired as a Lieutenant in the Sioux City Fire Department after 33 years of service.