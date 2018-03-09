IOWA CASINOS SUBMIT UPDATED SECURITY PLANS

When Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and other Iowa casinos went through their license renewal process this past week, they also submitted new security plans for their facilities.

Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko says it’s become a standard part of the process:

Ohorilko says the commission got a little more involved in the plans a few years ago.

Talk of security reviews often centers around concerns about recent shootings.

Ohorilko says making sure underage gamblers don’t get in is one big security key for casinos, as is taking care of the loot.

He says the plans for the state-licensed casinos have to include everything.