“HIDDEN FIGURES” CHOSEN FOR ONE BOOK ONE SIOUXLAND

“Hidden Figures”, the true story of a talented group of African American female mathematicians in the early days of NASA, is the featured choice for this year’s “One Book, One Siouxland” program.

Kelsey Patterson of the Sioux City Public Library says she hopes the book by Margot Lee Shetterly will be read and discussed by the Siouxland community:

Patterson says several other activities are planned around the reading of “Hidden Figures”:

The library has brought in extra copies of the book to check out and has also partnered with other local libraries in the metro area.

The first discussions takes place April 2nd.