SIOUX CITY WOMAN CHARGED WITH FORGING PAYCHECKS FROM COMPANY SHE’S NEVER WORKED FOR

SIOUX CITY WOMAN CHARGED WITH FORGING PAYCHECKS FROM COMPANY SHE’S NEVER WORKED...

A Sioux City woman is in custody, charged with allegedly forging paychecks from a business she has never worked for.

30-year-old Torie Lynn Conkey is charged with second degree theft and two counts of forgery.

Court documents state that Conkey allegedly cashed two forged paychecks in January at the Hard Rock Casino that appeared to be issued by Interbake Foods.

The checks were for around $1142 dollars and $903 dollars each.

A D-C-I investigator determined the checks had incorrect company signatures and markings and were from the wrong bank.

It was also verified that Conkey has never been employed by Interbake Foods.

Conkey is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $10-thousand dollars bond.