SIOUX CITY METRO #1 AGAIN IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT RANKINGS

The Siouxland metro area has once again earned first place honors in Site Selection magazine’s national economic development rankings.

It’s the third consecutive year the area has achieved the honor for cities with populations of 50,000-200,000 people.

The ranking marks the seventh time since 2007 that the Siouxland Metropolitan Statistical Area ranked first in the nation in its population category for economic development.

Next Wednesday, Adam Bruns, who serves as the Managing Editor of Site Selection based in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, will be in Siouxland to present the magazine’s top award.