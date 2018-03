SIOUX CITY FIRE DEATH RULED A HOMICIDE

Updated 9:48 a.m. by Woody Gottburg 3/8/18

ONE OF THE VICTIMS OF THE FEBRUARY 4TH FIRE AT THE CENTRAL APARTMENTS HAS DIED AND THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER HAS RULED THE DEATH A HOMICIDE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY 51 YEAR OLD WANDA BLAKE DIED AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL ON FEBRUARY 27TH.

SHE HAD BEEN CRITICALLY INJURED IN THE APARTMENT BUILDING FIRE AT 613 11TH STREET THAT WAS RULED AS ARSON.

A SUSPECT, 51-YEAR-OLD ROBERT MAHONEY IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ARSON.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE MAHONEY TOLD POLICE THAT HE DELIBERATELY STARTED THE FIRE.

HE CONTINUES TO BE HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A MILLION DOLLARS BOND.

MAHONEY HAS NOT BEEN CHARGED WITH ANY ADDITIONAL COUNTS AT THIS TIME AND AUTHORITIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION.