MUSEUM TO CELEBRATE LOCAL COFFEE & DONUT SHOPS

A look back at Sioux City’s coffee and doughnut shops will be the debut subject of a new series of informal discussions over a cup of coffee at the Sioux City Public museum.

The museum’s Theresa Weaver-Basye says “Mornings at the Museum” begin next Wednesday, March 14th;

Museum Archives Manager Tom Munson will revisit long-time favorites from corner cafes to the still-iconic “Sunshine” Food Market donuts.

Attendees are invited to bring photographs or memorabilia related to the topic to further the discussion.

The Public Museum will host the gathering from 9:15 to 10 a.m. next Wednesday at 4th and Nebraska Streets.