HUBBELL SAYS IOWA NEEDS TO INVEST MORE IN STATE EDUCATION

Iowa Democratic candidate for Governor Fred Hubbell kicked off a four-day statewide “Invest In Education Tour” in Sioux City Thursday.

The Des Moines businessman visited the Stella Sanford Child Development Center where 48 pre-school children are cared for on a daily basis, and heard about the needs of the facility:

OC……..put on the table. :21

Hubbell also says Republicans continue to underfund our K-12 schools, passing anemic funding levels that fail to adequately provide K-12 schools the resources they need:

OC………properly fund our schools. :21

Hubbell says if elected governor, he would find more funding for education through what he did when he was in charge of iowa’s Economic Development in 2010:

OC…….$200 million a year. ;14

Hubbell also spoke in Storm Lake and Carroll Thursday on the first day of his education tour.