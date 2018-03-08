HUBBELL SAYS IOWA NEEDS TO INVEST MORE IN STATE EDUCATION

Iowa Democratic candidate for Governor Fred Hubbell kicked off a four-day statewide “Invest In Education Tour” in Sioux City Thursday.
The Des Moines businessman visited the Stella Sanford Child Development Center where 48 pre-school children are cared for on a daily basis, and heard about the needs of the facility:
Hubbell also says Republicans continue to underfund our K-12 schools, passing anemic funding levels that fail to adequately provide K-12 schools the resources they need:
Hubbell says if elected governor, he would find more funding for education through what he did when he was in charge of iowa’s Economic Development in 2010:
Hubbell also spoke in Storm Lake and Carroll Thursday on the first day of his education tour.