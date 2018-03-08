FORMER MILWAUKEE WIENER HOUSE OWNER DIES AT 78

A former long- time partner in one of Sioux City’s iconic hot dog restaurants has passed away.

Constantinos “Gus” Demetroulis died Wednesday in Iowa City at the age of 78.

Demetroulis came to America from Greece in 1956.

He washed dishes at one hot dog restaurant before he and his cousin Tom Eilades purchased the Old Milwaukee Wiener House in 1960… a business that has been serving Sioux City hot dog lovers for nearly a century.

Demetroulis retired from the business in 2004.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.