WOMEN UNITED GRANTS HELP LOCAL NON-PROFITS

Women United presented five United Way grants to help local non-profit organizations with family and children oriented programs.

A total of $63,315 was shared by the agencies including the Center For Siouxland’s Bridges West program.

Agency Director Jonette Spurlock says Bridges West is a transitional housing program for homeless families and individuals:

Bob Fitch, director of the LaunchPad Children’s Museum, received a grant for an early learner robotics program:

The Mary Treglia Community house received two grants for a newly remodeled kitchen and to provide nutritional food for at risk children.

Girls Inc. received a grant for a “Walking Classroom” so their members can hear an educational podcast while taking 20 minute walks.

Since 2006, Women United has awarded 60 grants totaling $864,886 to local non-profit groups.