SIX STORM LAKE RESIDENTS ARRESTED FOR FELONY CHILD ABUSE

Six adults are facing felony charges in Storm Lake for the alleged physical abuse of three children.

Storm Lake Police say they received a report on January 25th regarding the ongoing physical abuse of the children, ages 11, 8 and 7, by multiple members of their father’s family and an acquaintance to the father.

The alleged incidents were forwarded to police by the Iowa Department of Human Services after they removed the children from their father’s home following allegations of his ongoing use of methamphetamine.

The children’s mother was deported from the United States several years ago at which time the children moved in with their father and his family.

Storm Lake Police allege that the father and adult family members repeatedly beat the children with hangers, kitchen utensils, shoes and other items.

The three children were interviewed and given medical examinations at the Mercy Medical Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City.

The six adults were arrested Tuesday and all charged with 3 counts each of Child Endangerment Causing Bodily Injury, a class D felony.

Khemphorn Sriharath, age 33 of Storm Lake

Kesone Sriharath, age 31 of Storm Lake

Phetsamon Sriharath, age 21 of Storm Lake

Bounving Chanthavysouk, age 55 of Storm Lake

Vanly Sriharath, age 53 of Storm Lake

Nathan Sriharath, age 18 of Storm Lake

All six adults were booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $15,000.00 bond each.