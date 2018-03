SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY TO “LINK UP” WITH OVER 3000 AREA STUDENTS

ON THURSDAY THE ORPHEUM THEATER WILL BE FILLED WITH HUNDREDS OF AREA STUDENTS WHO WILL LEARN FROM AND PERFORM WITH THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY.

SYMPHONY C-E-O TRAVIS MORGAN SAYS THE PROJECT IS CALLED “LINK-UP”.

MORGAN SAYS THE KIDS LEARN TO PLAY THE MUSIC ON A RECORDER AND COMPLETE THE PROJECT BY PLAYING AND SINGING IN A SPECIAL SESSION WITH THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY:

THE FIRST SESSION IS AT 10AM FOLLOWED BY ONE EARLY IN THE AFTERNOON WITH OVER 3000 STUDENTS COMBINED TAKING PART:

PIERCE STREET BETWEEN 5TH AND 6TH STREETS WILL BE BLOCKED TO TRAFFIC MOST OF THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH MID-AFTERNOON FOR THE CONCERTS.