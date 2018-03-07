MICHAEL LANG TO RETURN TO EXPLORERS

The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has re-signed OF Michael Lang to a 2018 American Association contract.

The 2018 season will mark Lang’s 7th season in professional baseball, 6th with the X’s.

Lang currently holds Sioux City single season franchise records for most runs scored in a season (83, 2016), most triples in a season (10, 2015), and most stolen bases in a season (45, 2015).

Lang also holds the Explorers career record for triples with 25.

The Dumont, NJ native has also recorded the second most career hits as an Explorer with 444, only 85 hits behind Nolan Lane’s 529 career hits with the X’s from 1993-1998.

Last season Lang appeared in 90 games for the Explorers, leading the team with 64 runs scored and 5 triples.

In 2016, Lang appeared in 89 games and led the entire American Association in runs scored with 83.

Lang’s best season came during the Explorers record breaking 2015 season, where he ranked in the top 5 in 4 statistical categories in the American Association.

Lang led the league in triples (10), was second in stolen bases (45), and scored the third most runs (75) while holding the league’s 4th highest batting average at .343.

For his outstanding 2015 season, Lang was named to the 2015 American Association All-Star team.

With the signing of Lang, the X’s now have 12 players (8 pitchers, 4 position players) signed to 2018 contracts.