Cropley Named to Bench Award Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior catcher Tyler Cropley has been named to the Johnny Bench Award Watch List, it was announced Tuesday by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission. The award is given annually to the top Division I collegiate catcher.

Ninety-seven catchers were nominated for the award by their coaches and the list will be updated to include additional candidates until April 30. The list will be narrowed down to semifinalists onMay 16 and a national voting panel will determine the three finalists at the end of May.

The finalists will be announced June 4 and a final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. The finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at the 21st annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on June 28, 2018.

Cropley is one of six catchers nominated from the Big Ten Conference.

The McCook Lake, South Dakota, native is hitting .324 (12-of-37) with a team-best 12 RBIs this season. He is tied for the team lead with four multi-hit games and has three doubles and a home run to post a team-best .486 slugging percentage for the 8-2 Hawkeyes.

As a junior, Cropley was a second-team All-Big Ten selection after starting 56 games behind the plate. He hit .268 with 41 runs, 38 RBIs, and hit nine home runs, while gunning down 19 would-be base stealers — tops in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes return to action Friday, opening a three-game weekend series at UNLV. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. (CT).