SIOUX CITY POLICE INITIATE READING PROGRAM WITH S.H.I.P. GRANT

Sioux City Police have started handing out children’s books while performing their law enforcement duties.

Lt. Brad Bollinger says officers who encounter families with young children that may not have adequate age appropriate books, will provide the families with police related children’s books.

Each book will have a sticker in it encouraging reading to young children and officers will further encourage the parents or caregivers to read to the children:

Parents and caregivers who do not have contact with police but would like to obtain the children books can attend a Community Team Policing event or come to the Police Station where books will be kept in the Little Free Library in the front lobby.

The Siouxland Human Investment Partnership grant allowed Sioux City Police to purchase 500 books in English and 150 in Spanish.