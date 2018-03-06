NOEM CALLS FOR GREATER TRANSPARENCY IN SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNMENT

Republican Congresswoman Kristi Noem is calling for greater transparency in South Dakota government as she runs for governor this year.

Noem unveiled what she calls her Sunshine Initiative on Tuesday.

Among her proposals is using free technologies such as YouTube and Facebook Live to bring meetings into every home:

OC………actual discussion was. :15

Noem also wants a more modernized and easily searchable state website:

OC……everyone to review. ;20

She also proposed a property tax toolkit that would allow taxpayers to see where their money goes as well as a law to limit confidential settlements and a review of open meetings laws.